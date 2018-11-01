MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in St. Paul say a teenage boy is in the hospital Thursday after being shot several times.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened early Thursday morning at an apartment building on the 200 block of Grotto Street North, in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.

Officers found the 15-year-old victim shot in the back. He told officers someone shot him through the window.

He was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment, and is expected to be OK.

Police found two bullet holes in the window and two shell casings.

No arrests have been made.