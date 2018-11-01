MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a new month, and deer hunting season begins this weekend! If you are not hitting the stands, WCCO This Morning found things to do in Roseville, St. Paul and Eagan if you are Workin’ for the Weekend!

(Bargain) Hunting Season Begins

It’s hunting season in Minnesota, and for some that means bargain hunting season. Join the herd at the Eagan Outlets for “Deal Hunters Weekend.” Along with lots of sales there will be free gifts, drawings and prizes Saturday and Sunday. You can also enjoy beer, wine and food trucks.

Sunken Cities

Sunday marks the opening of Sunken Cities at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. More than 1,200 years ago, two ancient cities were lost to natural disasters and the rising tides of the Mediterranean Sea. Now you can see what an archaeological team discovered including monumental statues, religious images carved in stone, exquisite jewelry, and more. Sunken Cities will be at MIA until April.

Dog Walking At Rosedale

Bring out your well-behaved four-legged friend for indoor mall walking. (And fun Instagram pictures.) Rosedale is open for dogs and their walkers on Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. Accidents happen, so you’re asked to please clean up after your pooch.

Jingle Bell Run

Finally, be part of the largest holiday-themed 5K race at the Minnesota State Fair grounds. The Jingle Bell Run supports the Arthritis Foundation. Runners are encouraged to wear a holiday-themed costume, tie jingle bells to your shoelaces or show off your ugly Christmas sweater. The run takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday.