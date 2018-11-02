MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For Minnesotans looking to cast a ballot in the midterm elections over the weekend, early in-person voting is available.

Where To Go

Those looking to vote will need to head to their county election office or to a service center. A list of county election offices can be found here. A list of service centers can be found here.

Generally, service centers only offer in-person voting for residents who live in the municipality.

When To Go

All early voting locations are required to be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on weekend hours, it’s best to call your local county election office or service center.

What You’ll Need

Unregistered voters will need to show proof of residence. This can be done by providing an ID or Minnesota driver’s license with your current name and address.

Other approved documents are military IDs, tribal IDs, college IDs, and bills (gas, water, electric), which can be shown on electronic devices.

Another registered voter and also vouch for your address by signing an oath at the polling place.

Early Voting In Minnesota

Minnesota is one of 27 states offering early voting and no-excuse absentee voting. Early voting will be available to Minnesotans until 5 p.m. Monday, the last day before Election Day.