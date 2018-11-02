MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say they have identified a body that was found in a Kandiyohi County field on Halloween.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as 24-year-old David Medellin Jr. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Wednesday afternoon about a body in a field near the intersection of 49th Street and 8th Avenue Northeast in Kandiyohi Township. Deputies responded and found a body near that location.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who had contact with Medellin on Oct. 24 or later to contact 320-235-1260.

Police say they are actively investigating the homicide.