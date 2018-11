NEW ULM, Minn. (WCCO) — Police have identified a man who was struck and killed while crossing a road Thursday evening in New Ulm.

Craig L. Schmidt, of New Ulm, was hit while crossing Highway 68 around 4:30 p.m. A 48-year-old New Ulm woman was driving the SUV that hit him.

Schmidt died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to a medical examiner’s report.

Schmidt was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died just after 6 p.m.