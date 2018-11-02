  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Service along Metro Transit’s light-rail transit Green Line was suspended Friday after a train and pedestrian were involved in a crash.

The service was suspended between the Snelling and Western Avenue stops.

Metro Transit said the pedestrian was struck near Lexington Parkway on the line, which runs along University Avenue.

Riders were instructed to use Route 16 buses for service between those two stations.

Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.

