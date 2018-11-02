Filed Under:Animal Humane Society, Chihuahua, Golden Valley, Pet Of The Week
(credit: Animal Humane Society)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Pet of the Week is Sandy, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for a new home.

She is currently at the Animal Humane Society is Golden Valley. Before coming to the Twin Cities, she was at another animal shelter.

Sandy is described as an affectionate dog who loves to snuggle but might be a little shy in a new environment. She is expected to do well in a home with moderate activity.

Those interested in adopting Sandy should contact the Animal Humane Society. Her adopting fee is $399.

