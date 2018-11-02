'Most Notorious!': A Hastings Man's Globally Popular Crime PodcastMany of us are intrigued by history and true crime. Combine the two, and you are bound to peak someone's interest. That is what Erik Rivenes did as part of his "Most Notorious!" podcast. It is now one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world. In a room of one in Hastings, Rivenes is busy reaching out to millions.