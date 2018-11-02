MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are just days away from the midterm elections, and a record number of Minnesotans have already cast their ballots.

You can still cast your ballot this weekend if you do not want to wait until Tuesday.

A number of Minnesota races are in the national spotlight this year, including the one for attorney general. Democratic candidate Keith Ellison has been accused assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He denies it.

Vice President Walter Mondale, who also served as the state’s attorney general from 1960 to 1964, joined him at a campaign event in Minneapolis Friday.

“The Minnesota attorney general’s office is a public interest law firm that should represent the best interest of everybody in this state. And that means making sure people are treated fairly,” Mondale said. “Fairly in this economy, fairly in this society.”

Across the river, Minneapolis Police Union President Lt. Bob Kroll showed his support for Republican candidate Doug Wardlow, and criticized Ellison’s relationship with law enforcement.

“Ellison’s past conduct is disqualifying. Minnesota should be concerned about the prospect of him as our top law enforcement official,” Kroll said.

The union leader also praised Wardlow for being “a great ally of law enforcement.”