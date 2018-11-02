Filed Under:Arrest, West St Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in West St. Paul say that a man is in custody following a situation Friday morning where a residential road was closed, with a SWAT team on the scene.

The West St. Paul Police Department tweeted around 5 a.m. that Humboldt Avenue was closed between Bernard and Arion streets. Residents were advised to avoid the area or seek shelter.

About an hour later, police announced the arrest of a suspect, adding that there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.