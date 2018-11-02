MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in West St. Paul say that a man is in custody following a situation Friday morning where a residential road was closed, with a SWAT team on the scene.

The West St. Paul Police Department tweeted around 5 a.m. that Humboldt Avenue was closed between Bernard and Arion streets. Residents were advised to avoid the area or seek shelter.

About an hour later, police announced the arrest of a suspect, adding that there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.