MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — November is king when it comes to retail sales. But what should you buy now, and what should you wait to buy on Black Friday? Chrysa Duran from ThriftyJinxy.com is here with that. She says wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to buy TVs, electronics, large appliances and apparel. But in the meantime …

Halloween Clearance

Some Halloween decorations can be used for Thanksgiving. Fake Jack-o-lanterns, turn the face to wall and enjoy a new pumpkin decoration. Costume accessories (light sabers, superhero capes and princess dresses/crowns) can be given as Christmas or birthday presents and used for dress-up. Candy can be stored in a cool place, tossed in the freezer, or used for baking.

Baking Supplies

People tend do bake a lot more during the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving, so there will be deals on flour, sugar, cakes mixes, chocolate chips, and more, especially in the last half of the month. These are also items you can stock up on now and store for later.

Cookware & Kitchen Items

Besides all the baking, there is also a lot of cooking going on for the holidays, so you’ll find everything for your kitchen on sale including baking pans, serving dishes, utensils and small kitchen appliances. It can also be a good time to score a deal on higher end brands like Vitamix and KitchenAid.

Wedding Dresses

Lots of people get engaged during the holiday season, so bridal stores bring in new dresses in the fall to get ready for those newly engaged brides. That means they will lower the prices on their current inventory to make way for the new ones. You’ll find deals on bridesmaid dresses as well.

Tools & Hardware

People don’t do a lot of home improvements late in the year because they’re busy with the holiday season. In cold areas like ours you’re more limited to just working on the inside of your house. So you’ll find lots of deals on tools and hardware, with lots of these sales also on Black Friday.