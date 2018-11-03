MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Lakeville to Plymouth, it was an all-out campaign blitz across the state of Minnesota on Saturday.

DFL nominees for statewide offices, like attorney general candidate Keith Ellison, rallied with supporters at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

Meanwhile, some of Minnesota’s GOP candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley and gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, made multiple stops on their bus tour.

This final midterm campaign frenzy comes as thousands have already made up their minds, voting early for who they want to see in office as governor, senator, representative and attorney general.

For Aron Nelson, every race is important.

“Even something as small as the school board, because those kids need to have a good learning system,” Nelson said.

The line outside the South Early Vote Center at Regents Assembly Church was at least a dozen people long for most of the day.

“The longest wait has been just over 14 minutes, so we have been really efficient with getting people through,” said Mary Hanson with Minneapolis elections.

Jon Vandervelde was one of the more than 1,200 people who voted there on Saturday alone.

Even though it wasn’t technically Election Day, early voting was a chance for him to set an example for a younger generation.

“We want them to learn how to do it so they don’t feel any kind of reluctance or barrier,” Vandervelde said.

The early voting period runs through Monday, but the dates and hours of polling locations are different based on where you live.

You can learn where and when to vote early here.

Come Tuesday, voters need to go to their assigned polling place to cast a ballot.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.