MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three juvenile females and one woman were killed Saturday when a truck left a roadway near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and struck multiple people in a ditch where a Girl Scout troop was picking up trash.

Lake Hallie police say the crash occurred just before noon on County Highway P near State Highway 29 in Chippewa Falls. The 21-year-old driver initially fled the area, but he later turned himself in to authorities.

One of the Girl Scouts injured in the crash remains in critical condition.

No additional information has been released at this time, and the crash investigation is ongoing.