MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rush City man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Chisago County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 35 near Harris.

The 27-year-old victim, whose name has not been release, was traveling northbound on the interstate when he struck a concrete barrier and rolled his Volkswagen Jetta.

He was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the car.

The state patrol is investigation.