Hi-Tech Mouth Guard Helping Football Teams Track ImpactsFootball has always been a dangerous game, but it is only in recent years that we have come to understand just how dangerous it can be to the most important part of an athlete's body -- their brain There is a whole new focus on concussions and other head injuries, and the need to prevent them. It is in that context that Edina-based company Prevent Biometrics presents a new option, in bite-size form: A mouth guard.