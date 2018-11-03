MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — November’s here, the air’s getting even crisper, and there’s no shortage of things to do before the holidays arrive. Here’s a look at what Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak shared in this week’s edition of WCCO Saturday Morning.
Egypt’s Sunken Cities at MIA
https://new.artsmia.org/egypts-sunken-cities
Mary Poppins Jr. at Stages Theater
https://www.stagestheatre.org/upcoming-shows/2018-2019-season/mary-poppins-jr/
DeRusha Eats: Maverick’s Real Roast Beef
https://www.facebook.com/maverickroastbeef/
Tria Restaurant – North Oaks, MN
https://www.triarestaurant.com/
Meet Jessie Diggins at The Emily Program’s 25th Anniversary Celebration
https://emilyprogram.com/blog/the-emily-program-partners-with-olympic-gold-medalist-jessie-diggins/
Mall of America Culinary Fest
https://www.mallofamerica.com/culinaryfest