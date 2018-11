MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a retirement party that’s a little out of the ordinary.

Meet Alice the Great Horned Owl. She’s a long-time ambassador for the International Owl Center in Houston, Minn.

Her job is to educate people, appear in books and even testify in court to help protect other owls. Alice is retiring after 21 years on the job.

Staff at the center say her legacy will be felt for generations to come.