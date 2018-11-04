  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee says “a fair and full investigation” was given to a woman who levied domestic abuse allegations against DNC Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison, a congressman now in a tight race for Minnesota attorney general.

Tom Perez was asked Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” about an investigation commissioned by Minnesota Democratic leaders that concluded the allegations couldn’t be substantiated . Ellison’s ex-girlfriend alleged in August that he dragged her out of bed during a 2016 argument. He denies the claims.

When asked whether he thought the woman was lying, Perez said the woman deserved “a fair and full investigation, and that’s exactly what’s been done.” Perez said Democrats take such accusations seriously.

Ellison’s challenger, Republican Doug Wardlow, notes the investigative report was compiled by an attorney with connections to Minnesota’s Democratic Party.

