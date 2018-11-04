MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community is mourning after three Girl Scouts and an adult volunteer were killed while picking up trash along the side of a road in Wisconsin.

It happened just before noon Saturday in Lake Hallie, near Chippewa Falls.

The troop was picking up garbage in a ditch when a pick-up truck left the road and plowed into them.

“We had a group of Girl Scouts were alongside the highway picking up trash. An 04’ to 06’ Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on County Highway P right before the Highway 29 overpass, crossed over a lane of traffic into the ditch, striking the Girl Scout troop,” Sgt. Dan Sokup of Lake Hallie police said

The driver took off, leaving two girls and one woman dead. A third girl died at the hospital.

Another girl is battling critical injuries.

The girls were in fourth grade at a Chippewa Falls elementary school. They were all wearing bright safety vests and were with several adults.

Police say the driver who hit them, identified as 21-year-old Colton Treu of Chippewa Falls, later turned himself in.

Police say Treu will be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle.

“A tragic and senseless act that happened earlier today in Hallie involving a Halmstad Girl Scout troop has us all asking Why? Please keep these girls and their families in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep our sister troops, families and friends informed the best we can as information comes our way,” the Nokomis Service Area Girl Scouts said in a statement.

The girls will be remembered at 6 p.m. Sunday at a candlelight vigil at their school, Halmstad Elementary.