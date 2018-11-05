MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two corrections officers have been injured in an attack at the Faribault State Prison Sunday evening, the Department of Corrections confirmed.

According to affiliate stateion, KEYC News 12, a DOC representative said the two corrections officers were assaulted around 6 p.m. Sunday and were taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

The offender responsible for the assault was immediately put in restrictive housing and the facility was put on lockdown, the DOC said.

The assault remains under investigation.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) recently demanded that Minnesota lawmakers provide funding for 327 corrections officers and 75 to 100 other employees to work in state prisons.

The call for more prison officers comes after two corrections officers died in Minnesota in the past few months.

In July, Joseph Gomm was fatally attacked by an inmate at the Stillwater prison. Last month, Joseph Parise died of a medical emergency just after responding to a prisoner’s attack on an officer at the Oak Park Heights prison.