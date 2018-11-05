ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In honor of Election Day, many Twin Cities businesses are offering discounts to the public.

Check below to see if your favorite restaurant makes the list!

The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Grab a seat at The Lex’s Martini Bar and enjoy a buy-one-get-one drink special on beer, wine or cocktails.

Birch’s on the Lake, 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake & Birch’s Lowertown, 289 5th St. E., St. Paul

Join Birch’s for a buy-one-get-one deal on beer.

Smack Shack, 603, Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

The downtown seafood destination is offering one free Patriotic Punch per person.

Gianni’s Steakhouse, 635 Lake St. E, Wayzata

The famous steakhouse will have champagne cocktails for $8 and will shave $3 off any champagne to celebrate — or commiserate — with your candidate.

Red Rabbit, North Loop, Minneapolis

Tattersall Distilling will re-release its Straight Rye Whiskey at Red Rabbit’s Election Day party. Patrons can enjoy it straight or with one of its signature rye cocktails. The drinks start at $10.

La Voya French Brasserie and Bradstreet Crafthouse, InterContinental MSP Hotel, 5005 Glumack Drive, Minneapolis

Take 10 percent off your food and beverage check at both new restaurants with their “civic special.”

 

