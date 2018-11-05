LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – A head-on crash Monday afternoon on Dodd Boulevard near Franchise Way in Lakeville has left three people with injuries, and two of the drivers are in serious condition.

Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Witnesses reported that a southbound SUV crossed the centerline and struck a northbound compact car. Another SUV, also northbound, became involved in the crash before striking a tree.

Two of the drivers had to be extracted by the Lakeville Fire Department, and the driver of the compact car was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the SUV that hit the tree is also in critical condition.

Lakeville police are investigating the crash. The names of the drivers are currently being withheld.