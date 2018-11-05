MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a sublime Chinese meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Keefer Court Bakery & Café

Photo: Eva D./Yelp

Topping the list is Keefer Court Bakery & Café. Located at 326 Cedar Ave. South in Cedar-Riverside, the bakery and Chinese spot is the highest rated budget-friendly Chinese restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp.

This spot specializes in both baked goods and heartier fare. While it is best known for offerings like barbecued pork or custard buns, it also offers a wide range of classic Cantonese noodle plates and rice plates, including pan-fried seafood noodles and stir-fried string beans with minced pork. Check out the website for more information and a complete list of offerings.

2. Kowloon Restaurant

Photo: manij s./Yelp

Next up is Prospect Park’s Kowloon Restaurant, situated at 935 Washington Ave. SE. With four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Kowloon Restaurant specializes in traditional Chinese menu options like chicken, beef, pork and vegetarian dishes, as well as combination platters, chow mein and hot pots. On the menu, look for sweet and sour chicken, roast pork in oyster sauce and beef with bok choy hearts.

3. Que Viet Village House One

Photo: jennifer g./Yelp

Windom Park’s Que Viet Village House One, located at 2211 Johnson St. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Chinese and Vietnamese spot four stars out of 100 reviews.

Start off with some egg rolls, chicken wings or butterfly shrimp before opting for entrees such as chicken chow mein, pork fried rice, beef with potatoes or hot and spicy chicken. Here is the full menu.

4. Xin Wong

Photo: Liangmei L./Yelp

Xin Wong, a Chinese spot in Fuller Tangletown, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 88 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4749 Nicollet Ave. South to see for yourself.

This local restaurant offers classic favorites like chow mein, lo mein, rice and noodle dishes, chef specialities and combination platters. Visit the website for more information and full list of offerings.