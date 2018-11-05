MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota receiver Rashad Bateman was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Bateman finished with seven catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 55-31 loss at Illinois. Bateman’s touchdowns went for 61 and 86 yards. His 175 receiving yards were the most by a freshman since Ryan Thelwell had 178 against Northwestern in 1994.

Bateman has 42 catches for 578 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He broke Ron John’s previous record of 38 catches as a freshman, and Bateman needs 77 yards to break Ernie Wheelwright’s record of 654 yards in his first season.

Bateman is the third freshman for the Gophers to earn a Big Ten weekly award. Tanner Morgan earned the award last week after throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Indiana. Mohamed Ibrahim got the award after running for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Ohio State.