ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Ten Freshman Of The Week, Gopher Football, Rashod Bateman, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota receiver Rashad Bateman was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Bateman finished with seven catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 55-31 loss at Illinois. Bateman’s touchdowns went for 61 and 86 yards. His 175 receiving yards were the most by a freshman since Ryan Thelwell had 178 against Northwestern in 1994.

Bateman has 42 catches for 578 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He broke Ron John’s previous record of 38 catches as a freshman, and Bateman needs 77 yards to break Ernie Wheelwright’s record of 654 yards in his first season.

Bateman is the third freshman for the Gophers to earn a Big Ten weekly award. Tanner Morgan earned the award last week after throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Indiana. Mohamed Ibrahim got the award after running for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Ohio State.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.