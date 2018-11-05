MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State election officials say Minnesotans have already cast well more than 500,000 ballots in the midterm elections.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday that at least 539,806 ballots have been accepted by election officials, putting Minnesota on pace to retain its No. 1 title for voter participation in the United States.

“Early voter participation in Minnesota is at record levels,” Simon said, in a press release, noting that early voting numbers are just shy of those seen in the 2016 presidential election, which pit now-President Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton.

At stake in this year’s races are the governor’s office, the attorney general’s office, the balance of power in the Minnesota Legislature, and several U.S. Senate and House seats.

The last day for early voting is Monday, when county election offices and service centers will be open until 5 p.m. Unregistered voters can register Monday and vote immediately after, as long as they have proof of residence or someone who can vouch for their address.

Tuesday is election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.