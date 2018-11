MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a hunter who went missing during the weekend deer opener.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old David Peltier was reported missing around noontime Sunday in Nemadji State Forest, which is about 40 miles south of Duluth.

Anyone with information on Peltier’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 320-629-8380.