(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ozzy Osbourne’s final global tour will make a stop in Minnesota this summer.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Monday that the former Black Sabbath singer will bring his “No More Tours 2” show to St. Paul on July 6. Megadeth will perform as a special guest.

Tickets for the summer show go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” tour began earlier this year in South America. Dates are planned through 2020, marking the final global tour of Osbourne’s decades-long career.

After the massive world tour, Ozzy still plans to perform individual shows.

