COTTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was arrested after he allegedly started a structure fire on his neighbor’s property and assaulted a responding officer Sunday.

Officers responded to both a call about the fire, and a second call about the man who had reportedly started the fire, having an argument with his parents.

Police say when the first officer arrived, 44-year-old Wade Johnson physically assaulted the deputy. The deputy used a taser and pepper spray to subdue Johnson and assist in his arrest.

Johnson was transported to Virginia Regional Medical Center before being booked into the Virginia County Jail. The deputy who was reportedly assaulted was also treated for injuries suffered at the scene and later released.

Johnson was charged with felony assault on a peace officer and first-degree arson.