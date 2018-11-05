ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cocaine, Drugs, Kada Abdullahi, Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a Rochester man who hid cocaine in his butt crack ingested the drug after being arrested and had to have his stomach pumped over the weekend.

According to KIMT, Kadar Abdullahi, 25, was taken into custody on narcotics charges after authorities responded to a damaged property call possibly involving a gun.

While police searched Abdullahi, they said they felt “something the size of a bouncy ball in his butt crack.” Police believe that Abdullahi took the drug out of his pants while he was being transported to jail and then ingested it.

Abdullahi began coughing upon arriving to jail, where officers also observed white powder coming out of his nose. Abdullahi was subsequently taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where his stomach was pumped.

Authorities say they found about 23.66 grams of cocaine on the ground and in the back of the squad car.

Abdullahi faces two counts of substance violation charges and obstructing the legal process/interfering with a police officer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.