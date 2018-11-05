ELECTION RESOURCES:From governor to attorney general, here's a look at the biggest races in Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nina Harley, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse quietly paid a pornographic movie star to deliver a lecture to students.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the university paid Nina Hartley $5,000 out of student fees to speak to students about adult entertainment and taking ownership of their sexuality on Nov. 1. About 70 students attended the 90-minute talk. She told students it’s acceptable to enjoy pornography, acceptable to not enjoy it and acceptable to be confused about it.

Harley’s appearance was promoted only through signs on campus. Chancellor Joe Gow says university officials were concerned since Hartley was speaking about a contentious topic people wouldn’t come and the appearance would be sensationalized.

Gow invited her to campus. He says the world would be a better place if people were more open about sex.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.