MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the campaign season often highlights what divides us, it can also serve as a reminder that people have an equal voice in shaping the future.

With one day left to win over undecided voters, candidates are crisscrossing the state in an all-out effort.

Democrats shared a message of equality and change as they spoke to supporters in Minneapolis, Coon Rapids and Duluth.

Meanwhile, Republicans held their own canvassing efforts, like U.S. Senate-hopeful Karin Housley thanking her volunteers and making phone calls in Plymouth this afternoon.

Many other candidates visited outstate Minnesota rallying for support there.

Nationally, 31.4 million people have already voted, which is a major increase from 2014.

Minnesota is on pace to remain the No. 1 state in the country in voter participation. The Secretary of State says more than a half-million Minnesotans have already voted.

There’s been a 129 percent increase in ballot requests from the 2014 midterm when Minnesota enacted no-excuse absentee voting.