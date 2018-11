MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– If there’s one thing northern drivers need to be aware of, it’s deer.

And that’s something one guy from Wausau, Wisconsin knows all too well.

Aaron Steffen was driving down the road on Friday listening to Weird Al’s version of the song “Wrecking Ball” when a deer collided with his car.

Talk about bad timing.

Steffen says he wasn’t hurt, but we can’t say the same for the deer.