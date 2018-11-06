MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar easily defeated Jim Newberger in one of the two U.S. Senate races in Minnesota this midterm election, a race that was called almost immediately by CBS News.

Klobuchar, Minnesota’s senior U.S. Senator, was expected to easily maintain the seat she’s held for over 11 years. The former Hennepin County Attorney’s profile is on the rise in the Democratic Party, especially after her role in the contentious Senate confirmation hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

There is even talk of a presidential run for Klobuchar in 2020.

Republican State Representative Jim Newberger, District 15B, campaigned on such issues as refugee resettlement reform, the creation of more mining opportunities in the Iron Range, the shrinking of big government, and support for President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Green Party’s Paula Overby and Dennis Schuller from the Legal Marijuana Now party were also on the ballot.