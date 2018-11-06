MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Betty McCollum (D-Incumbent) won the state’s 4th Congressional District seat, defeating Greg Ryan (R), according to projections from the Associated Press.

Rep. McCollum has represented the district for the past 18 years, and faced off against the same two challengers in 2016.

McCollum beat Ryan and Susan Pendergast Sindt, who ran with the Legal Marijuana Now party, with almost 58 percent of the vote in 2016. The district went for Democrat Hillary Clinton in by a margin of 30.6 points.

McCollum won 2018’s Democratic primary with 91 percent of the vote. Ryan didn’t face a challenger in the Republican primary.

The 4th District spans St. Paul and its suburbs to the north and west.