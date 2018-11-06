ELECTION RESOURCES:It's Election Day! For information on all the big Minnesota races, click here.
Filed Under:Caitlin Conant, CBS News, Election Day
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS News Political Director Caitlin Conant and her husband Alex welcomed their “Election Day baby” Tuesday morning, five minutes before polls opened.

CBS This Morning shared a post on its Instagram congratulating the couple.

Conant’s husband is a Minnesota-native and former press secretary to Sen. Marco Rubio. He currently practices public affairs for a Washington, D.C. firm.

The couple’s new son Connor will first be eligible to vote in the 2038 election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.