(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS News Political Director Caitlin Conant and her husband Alex welcomed their “Election Day baby” Tuesday morning, five minutes before polls opened.
CBS This Morning shared a post on its Instagram congratulating the couple.
Conant’s husband is a Minnesota-native and former press secretary to Sen. Marco Rubio. He currently practices public affairs for a Washington, D.C. firm.
The couple’s new son Connor will first be eligible to vote in the 2038 election.