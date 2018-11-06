MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a rematch between Democrat Angie Craig and Republican Jason Lewis, Craig secured the 2nd Congressional District seat, reports CBS News.
The suburban 2nd District includes the south metro areas of Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Lakeville and towns like Hastings, Red Wing and Wabasha.
Craig, who lost by just 2 points in 2016 to Lewis, is a former medical technology executive turned Democratic politician. She rose to become the head of global human resources for St. Jude Medical.
Lewis is a conservative former talk radio host. He took the seat in 2016 from John Kline, who served seven terms and did not seek re-election.
WEB EXTRA: Full 2018 Midterm Election Results
Though some of Craig’s political ads have featured her wife and sons, she talks more about being raised by a single mother in an Arkansas mobile home park, without health insurance, and putting herself through college.
During her campaign, Craig also talked about controlling costs for health care, as well as increasing vocational education investments.
Lewis has stressed his support for President Donald Trump’s tax cut, deregulation and a border wall. But Lewis said he’s broken with Trump on big spending bills, warrantless wiretaps and federal laws affecting medical marijuana.
Lewis has run on a platform of lowering taxes, curbing the national debt and voting to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
BUH BYE JASON!