MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Esme Murphy spoke with Democrats on Election Day who said they’re upbeat and very confident, especially with reports of strong turnouts in DFL strongholds like the immediate Twin Cities and Duluth.

One of the marquee races is the race for governor. Congressman Tim Walz began his stay in Mankato where he voted and then dropped his 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old off at school. Next, he hit a couple of campaign stops. He went to Northfield where he stopped at the chapel at St. Olaf College — reportedly saying a prayer.

WEB EXTRA: WCCO Election Guide 2018

He then went on to Rochester for more campaigning. Walz has been ahead in every single poll in this race, although some of those polls have been within the margin of error.

The most volatile race is the one for Attorney General. Congressman Keith Ellison has been weighed down by allegations of physical abuse by an ex-girlfriend — allegations he has adamantly denied. He’s facing Doug Wardlow who is best know for his advocacy on behalf of a group that has arrived against any expansion of GLBTQ rights. The polls in this race have sung back and forth — but Ellison’s people say they have the momentum.

Election Results

Also expected here tonight the two U.S. Senators on the ballot, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.