Report: Former Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd To Sue Dr. James Andrews For $180 MillionThe former defensive tackle is suing the renowned doctor and several others for the handling of his 2016 knee surgery.

Vikings Enter Bye Week In Thick Of NFC North RaceThe Minnesota Vikings head into their bye week in the thick of a division title race, and finally looking much more like the contender we assumed they would be.

At Halfway Mark, Packers Struggling At 3-4-1To reach double-digits in victories, the Packers will have to win seven of their final eight games.

NFL Sack Leader Danielle Hunter 'Just Lets It Rip' For VikingsThe Jamaica-born Hunter, who settled in the Houston area with his family at age 8, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of LSU in 2015.