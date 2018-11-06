ELECTION RESOURCES:It's Election Day! For information on all the big Minnesota races, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southwest metro say a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a 17-month-old foster child in his care.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jason Robert Betlach, of Jordan, was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the county jail on suspicion of second-degree homicide.

“This has been heartbreaking for the family, community, and all those involved in this case,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said, in a press release. “Our investigation will continue to ensure that this child will get justice.”

The child died in a hospital on Aug. 28, following a 911 call two days earlier about her struggling to breathe at a home in Sand Creek Township.

Few details on the investigation into her death have been released.

The sheriff’s office says the case has been sent to the county attorney’s office for a review of criminal charges.

