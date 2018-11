MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The home improvement store Lowe’s plans to close dozens of stores, including one in Minnesota.

The company says it’s shutting down 51 underperforming locations in North America: 20 in the U.S. and 31 in Canada.

The Lowe’s in Mankato was on that list. Ten other locations in Minnesota will remain open.

The stores will close by Feb. 1.

Lowe’s has been struggling to keep up with its larger rival Home Depot.