MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was arrested Tuesday night during an incident at the Republican election party in Bloomington.

Bloomington police say the man was arrested at about 9 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel. It’s not clear why the male was arrested, but police had to use a Taser on the man to take him into custody.

Police say they don’t know of any injuries to officers involved in the man’s arrest. Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The incident is under investigation.