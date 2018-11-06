Ryan Mayer

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd is set to bring a lawsuit against Dr. James Andrews for his handling of Floyd’s 2016 knee surgery.

According to ESPN, Floyd is expected to file the lawsuit in a Florida court today with Andrews, the Andrews Institute for Orthopedic Surgery and several others named as defendants.

The surgery in question was supposed to be an arthroscopic procedure that would normally require just three or four weeks of recovery. Instead, the lawsuit alleges that when the procedure began, the doctors determined that Floyd needed micro fracture surgery. The results of that procedure required Floyd to be put on a pain-blocker after the operation.

The lawsuit says that those administering the pain-blocker paralyzed a nerve and the surrounding muscle. According to Floyd’s claim, this didn’t allow for a full recovery and robbed him of a chance to return to form.

The Vikings are not part of the lawsuit, though Floyd had previously filed a grievance with the NFLPA after he was put on the non-football injury list in 2017.

According to Sports Illustrated, the $180 million figure is based on projected earnings for Floyd’s career had he been able to return to the field. His lawyer told ESPN the following.

“I’m going to get justice for Sharrif. He would have earned, we believe, a considerable amount of money playing football, and we’re going to attempt to hold accountable the people who prevented him from playing football and ended his career. I’m prepared to go the distance.”

Floyd put up 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over the course of 44 games for the Vikings from 2013-2015.