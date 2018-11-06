MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — It’s Election Day, and people all over the state and country are voting today, deciding who will represent them at the state level and the national level.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. in Minnesota. Minnesota elections officials are anticipating a high voter turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Minnesota Secretary of State spokesman Ben Petok says as of Tuesday morning, elections officials had received nearly 615,000 absentee and mail-in ballots. That’s close to the more than 650,000 absentee and mail-in ballots received for the presidential election two years ago.
There are a lot resources available for voters today, including free trips to the polls. Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to the polling places.
Also remember, your employer has to allow you time off work to go and vote.
WEB EXTRA: WCCO’s 2018 Election Guide
On social media, many of Minnesota’s candidates in major races shared messages about the importance of voting, and how they have cast their own votes. Here is a sampling:
Governor
U.S. Senate
Attorney General
U.S. House
.