MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — It’s Election Day, and people all over the state and country are voting today, deciding who will represent them at the state level and the national level.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. in Minnesota. Minnesota elections officials are anticipating a high voter turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Minnesota Secretary of State spokesman Ben Petok says as of Tuesday morning, elections officials had received nearly 615,000 absentee and mail-in ballots. That’s close to the more than 650,000 absentee and mail-in ballots received for the presidential election two years ago.

There are a lot resources available for voters today, including free trips to the polls. Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to the polling places.

Also remember, your employer has to allow you time off work to go and vote.

On social media, many of Minnesota’s candidates in major races shared messages about the importance of voting, and how they have cast their own votes. Here is a sampling:

Governor

TODAY IS THE DAY!

Polls are open. RETWEET IF YOU’RE VOTING FOR JEFF JOHNSON!#OverthrowTheStatusQuo#MNGov pic.twitter.com/4cTt7q4wYJ — Jeff Johnson (@MNJeffJohnson) November 6, 2018

Back where it all started: the Mankato campaign office. I’m so grateful to the folks from the First Congressional District who have stood with me since 2006. We are #OneMinnesota. pic.twitter.com/k5n9vhmTka — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 6, 2018

LIBERTY is on the ballot tomorrow. I'm running to give you more freedom, responsibility, and liberty to do what you want in your own life. To read more about me (and share with your friends!) check out this link: https://t.co/WDTKuuj9s6 pic.twitter.com/DVDyjz2FeC — Josh Welter (@Welter4Gov) November 5, 2018

U.S. Senate

My daughter & I voted this morning. Go VOTE!! 🗳 Polls are open ‘til 8p. Let’s do this, Minnesota! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LCOWez9fi8 — Karin Housley (@KarinHousley) November 6, 2018

Finally! Election Day is here and in a testament to this historic day I even changed out my photos on Twitter! It’s a day of new beginnings! pic.twitter.com/qpVX1fnxhg — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 6, 2018

Started the day with a Facebook Live and ended the day in Blaine and Elk River. We will keep working hard for your vote until the polls close tomorrow. — Jim Newberger (@NewbergerJim) November 6, 2018

In Minnesota vote PurpleMN, 3rd party coalition. Paula Overby, @MnGreens US Senate, William Denny – Independence – Secretary of State, and Chris Dock – Libertarian – State Auditor. https://t.co/aCtV2lBgiT — Paula Mirare Overby🌻 (@Paula_Overby) November 5, 2018

I went to the Senate to get to work for Minnesotans and that's exactly what I did. I will always be a fierce advocate for YOU. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/xOeZxnSOCu — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) November 6, 2018

Attorney General

If voting didn't matter, Republicans wouldn't be working so hard to take it away from millions of people. There's a lot on the line today — go out and exercise your democratic right to shape our society for the better. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) November 6, 2018

Today is Election Day! We will retire Keith Ellison from politics, but first we need you to VOTE! Polling places are open until 8 PM. Tell your friends and family to VOTE Doug Wardlow for Attorney General TODAY BEFORE 8 PM! Find your polling place here: https://t.co/lN6JFblF4i pic.twitter.com/8ZHXFqI42R — Doug Wardlow (@doug_wardlow) November 6, 2018

U.S. House

We are fortunate to live in a country where we have the right to vote and make our voices heard. I hope you join me today in exercising this right. Find your polling place here! https://t.co/eBZ2mwhL0D pic.twitter.com/PP8L8qoPNG — Dan Feehan (@danielfeehan) November 6, 2018

The polls are OPEN in the Land of 10,000 Lakes! It’s GO time! I’m asking for your vote in the race for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. I was born in Southern Minnesota. I’ll secure our borders, and defend our constitutional rights. Vote today! https://t.co/U5A55zUYxs pic.twitter.com/1lwXuF51rO — Jim Hagedorn (@JimHagedornMN) November 6, 2018

Cast our ballots in Eagan! Polls are open for less than 8 more hours. Don't miss your chance to make your voice heard! https://t.co/RZtAmnrRvw #MN02 #GOTV pic.twitter.com/IXDWxUqZLt — Angie Craig (@AngieCraigMN) November 6, 2018

Today, it is all on the line. Today your vote is for jobs and the economy, it is for security and freedoms, and it is for our future and that of our children. Vote today, our country depends on it. #mn02 https://t.co/DFueSePlBn — Jason Lewis (@Jason2CD) November 6, 2018

Its election day! Please make sure you get out to vote. pic.twitter.com/24otH0GUjH — Erik Paulsen (@Erik_Paulsen) November 6, 2018

Today is #ElectionDay! Minnesota polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. Learn about same-day registration and find your polling place: https://t.co/NH2CjYwQFz — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) November 6, 2018

MN Congressional District 4

Vote For Greg Ryan! — voting in the 2018 General Election — Greg Ryan 4 US (@GregTRyan4US) November 6, 2018

Joining my daughter and her friends to welcome students at her high school this morning! pic.twitter.com/9mLpG0DJFb — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 6, 2018

I hope you're learning all about candidates on the ballot tonight. Please check out my debate with @IlhanMN to see the difference between us :https://t.co/2UITQ60mPF — Jen4congress (@jen4congress) November 5, 2018

Today is #ElectionDay ! Encouraging EVERY Minnesotan to exercise your right as an American citizen and head to the polls to #VoteToday ! Learn how to register on election day and find your polling location here: https://t.co/1vO3PUBg7l — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) November 6, 2018

Make sure you get out to vote today! @Wolgy77 and @zacharydorholt couldn't agree more! pic.twitter.com/fih1upisaZ — Ian Todd (@IanToddforMN) November 6, 2018

Today is the day we #KeepAmericaGreat!

Find your polling place –> https://t.co/1FpvhzGOon pic.twitter.com/WwUIKb05Ms — Dave Hughes (@DHughesCongress) November 6, 2018

It's been my great honor to represent the 7th. The district deserves a tough, independent voice that will always work cooperatively to make life for folks in Western Minnesota better. That's what I've always done and I hope you'll vote for me today to keep doing it. — Collin Peterson (@collinpeterson) November 6, 2018

It's Election Day! Have you voted in #MN08 today? I'd love to hear where/when/how you got out to vote, and what number you were at your polling place. Go vote and take a friend! #ElectionDay #BeAVoter #GoVote pic.twitter.com/oYUhYOlVWL — Joe Radinovich (@joeradinovich) November 6, 2018

17 months ago, I announced my candidacy at the Hermantown City Hall and I was proud to cast my ballot today with my family. Get out and vote! pic.twitter.com/UZJW9uA7vT — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) November 6, 2018

