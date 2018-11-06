MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Tom Emmer has enough votes to be declared the winner of Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District.

Emmer summarily defeated his Democratic opponent Ian Todd, according to projections from the Associated Press.

Congressmen Tom Emmer has represented Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District since 2014, succeeding former Rep. Michelle Bachmann.

Emmer returned to politics after losing a narrow gubernatorial race to Gov. Mark Dayton in 2010. The race was so close that a statewide recount was triggered, which found Democrat Mark Dayton to be the winner by nearly 9 thousand votes.

WEB EXTRA: Full 2018 Midterm Election Results

Before coming to Congress, Emmer served on the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2004 to 2008.

Emmer currently sits on the House Financial Services Committee.