MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Polls in Minnesota open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Returning voters don’t need to bring anything to their polling place. If you’re not sure where your polling place is, click here to find it.

First-time voters can register to vote at their polling place. All that’s needed is a photo ID and proof of address, such as a utility bill or someone who can vouch for you.

Polls close at 8 p.m. But as long as you’re in line, you’ll be able to vote.

Be careful what you wear. In Minnesota, you can’t wear anything that refers to specific candidates on the ballot. For example, you can’t wear T-shirts supporting Tim Walz or Jeff Johnson, the candidates for governor.

On the other hand, a Make American Great Again hat would be allowed, since President Donald Trump is not on the ballot. In 2020, however, if the president runs again, the MAGA hats won’t be allowed.

How about Election Day selfies? Those are allowed, provided the image shows only you.

You are not allowed to take a picture of someone at a polling place without their expressed permission.