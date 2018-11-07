MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward of $5,000 is be offered for information leading to an arrest in an arson incident in St. Cloud Tuesday evening.

According to police, a small fire was intentionally started in the exit hallway of a building located on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South.

After the fire was extinguished by St. Cloud police, a strong smell of gasoline lingered in the building.

Investigators were called to collect evidence and the cause of the fire was determined to be arson. Damage was estimated at $4,000.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call 1-800-723-2020.