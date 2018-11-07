ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson Incident, Reward Offered, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward of $5,000 is be offered for information leading to an arrest in an arson incident in St. Cloud Tuesday evening.

According to police, a small fire was intentionally started in the exit hallway of a building located on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South.

After the fire was extinguished by St. Cloud police, a strong smell of gasoline lingered in the building.

Investigators were called to collect evidence and the cause of the fire was determined to be arson. Damage was estimated at $4,000.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call 1-800-723-2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.