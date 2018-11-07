MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The District of Columbia is now divided along party lines in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, where Democrats took control of the House.

In the Senate, Republicans grew their majority.

University of Minnesota Political Science Professor Kathryn Pearson tells WCCO-TV she is not surprised by the results.

“We are a deeply divided nation, along partisan lines, and the outcomes of the election reflect that division,” Pearson said.

It also sets the stage for potential gridlock. During his first two years in Washington, President Donald Trump enjoyed unified party control, allowing him to pass legislation like a major tax bill.

Now, he does not have the House votes to pass his agenda.

“Democrats and Republicans will have to work together more effectively if they want to get anything done,” Pearson said.

The president still insists he will try to work across the aisle, unless Democrats investigate him. They have vowed to do so.

“Democrats in the House of Representatives will begin to investigate President Trump and hold hearings on the executive branch more broadly,” Pearson said. “As soon as Democrats start investigating the executive branch, sort of that cooperation will be over.”

Over in the Republican-controlled Senate, the priorities will be different.

“In the U.S. Senate, I think we’ll see a big focus on judicial nominations and judicial confirmations because, of course, Republicans don’t need the Democratically-controlled House to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees,” she said.