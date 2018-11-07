MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Republican Jim Hagedorn and Democrat Dan Feehan are running neck-and-neck in southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

Hagedorn is a former Treasury Department official and son of a former congressman who’s making his fourth run for the office.

Feehan is an Iraq War veteran who was acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness in the Obama administration.

The seat became open when Democratic Rep. Tim Walz ran for governor instead of seeking re-election in the Republican-leaning district. That created one of the few pickup opportunities for Republicans nationwide.

Hagedorn narrowly lost to Walz in 2016 by a margin of less than 1 percentage point, despite then-candidate Donald Trump commanding a 15-point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton.

