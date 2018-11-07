MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump had some choice words for Erik Paulsen Wednesday morning as he reflected on the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Paulsen will no longer represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District after losing Tuesday’s midterm election to Dean Phillips. With all precincts reporting, Phillips defeated Paulsen with more than 55 percent of the vote.

Trump said Wednesday “Erik Paulsen didn’t feel the embrace.” Of the Republicans across the country who lost Tuesday night, Trump said, “I’m not sure if I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it.”

Over the past year, Paulsen has publicly distanced himself from President Trump. Paulsen called Trump’s summer summit with Vladimir Putin “embarrassing.”

Despite their differences, Trump tweeted his full endorsement of Paulsen back on Oct. 23.

“Congressman Erik Paulsen of the Great State of Minnesota has done a fantastic job in cutting Taxes and Job Killing Regulations,” Trump’s tweet read.

Congressmen Paulsen was first sworn into Congress back in 2008. The five-term incumbent has faced a wave of criticisms and protests for failing to hold in person town hall meetings.