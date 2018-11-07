ELECTION RESULTS:Click here for the results in all of Minnesota's biggest (and closest) races!
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WCCO) — Family and friends are remembering a mother and daughter killed in a hit-and-run last weekend.

A visitation for Sara Schneider and her daughter, Haylee Hickle, started at 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church and will go until 8 p.m.

The two were killed along with two other Girl Scouts on Saturday.

A truck veered off the road and hit them as they were picking up trash near Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

On Friday, there will be a funeral for 9-year-old Jayna Kelley.

Thursday, Autumn Helgeson will be remembered at a service, as will Sara and Haylee.

