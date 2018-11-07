Comments
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WCCO) — Family and friends are remembering a mother and daughter killed in a hit-and-run last weekend.
A visitation for Sara Schneider and her daughter, Haylee Hickle, started at 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church and will go until 8 p.m.
The two were killed along with two other Girl Scouts on Saturday.
A truck veered off the road and hit them as they were picking up trash near Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
On Friday, there will be a funeral for 9-year-old Jayna Kelley.
Thursday, Autumn Helgeson will be remembered at a service, as will Sara and Haylee.