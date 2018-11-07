MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hudson, Wisconsin police officer was hospitalized after their squad car was struck on the city’s Interstate 94 bridge.

Police say the officer was pulled over on the interstate assisting with a previous crash when a motorist rear-ended them.

The officer was treated and released from Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Hudson police want to remind the public that drivers must slow down and move over when they see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped on any road.